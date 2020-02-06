Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $144.53. 1,055,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,003. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $112.56 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

