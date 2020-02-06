Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 406 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

TYL traded up $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $333.01. 121,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,405. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.98 and its 200-day moving average is $274.77. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53 and a beta of 0.87. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.88 and a twelve month high of $338.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

