Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.38, approximately 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 77,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Teucrium Sugar Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

