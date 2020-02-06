Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 1.64

Media coverage about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a media sentiment score of 1.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Tesla’s ranking:

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $152.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $734.70. The stock had a trading volume of 48,300,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,894,142. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $653.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.91, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $553.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.41.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

