Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 226.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after buying an additional 82,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $127,966,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,521,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.41.

TSLA traded up $14.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $748.96. 39,840,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,188,412. The company has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a PE ratio of -147.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.