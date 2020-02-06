Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.44

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 94253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teradata and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 211.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Teradata had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,676,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 10.2% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,280,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,687,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 885,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 137,056 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 365,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 629,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 101,212 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

