Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $34.73, approximately 935,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,085,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

