Telekom Austria (TKAGY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th.

Telekom Austria stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. Telekom Austria has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services.

