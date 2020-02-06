TD Securities Raises FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $110.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV stock traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.75. 82,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. FirstService has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $111.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.14. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.27. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a positive return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in FirstService by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in FirstService by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FirstService by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.