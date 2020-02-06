Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 27,575,693 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 855% from the previous session’s volume of 2,887,280 shares.The stock last traded at $27.32 and had previously closed at $26.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

