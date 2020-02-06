Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Announces Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 248,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 7.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

