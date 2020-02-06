Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.1% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 313.3% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average is $110.38. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

