Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HSBC cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cfra boosted their price target on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.52.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,727,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,705. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $39.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 280.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

