TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Gap Down to $126.93

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.41, but opened at $126.93. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares last traded at $120.76, with a volume of 2,981,716 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.41.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

