Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.54, 558,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 537,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

SYBX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Synlogic Inc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 113,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

