Sunset Pacific Petroleum (CVE:SPK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd (CVE:SPK) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 338000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About Sunset Pacific Petroleum (CVE:SPK)

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties primarily in North Africa and the Middle East. It primarily explores for oil and gas properties. The company was formerly known as Bighorn Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd.

