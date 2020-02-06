Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,709 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Fortive worth $87,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Fortive by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

FTV stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.83. 1,979,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,445. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

