Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,794 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $102,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,265 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,249 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after purchasing an additional 811,049 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $223,461,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,218 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on A. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 over the last three months.

NYSE A traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $84.82. 814,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

