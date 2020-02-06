Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $107.97 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $107,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. CX Institutional increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.14.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $314.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.58 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

