Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $105.48 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Parker-Hannifin worth $105,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,934,000 after buying an additional 37,353 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,153,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,366,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,676,000 after buying an additional 77,329 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after buying an additional 46,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.81. The company had a trading volume of 56,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,905. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $212.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.33.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

