Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,181,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,095 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of 2U worth $100,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 681.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,809,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 2U by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,406,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,456,000 after purchasing an additional 882,084 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,273,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,757,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 2U by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 66,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,036. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.57. 2U Inc has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $80.49.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.77.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

