Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 166,523 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of eBay worth $113,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark cut their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,963,456. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

