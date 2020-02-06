Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 9,557 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Hershey worth $97,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,899,000 after buying an additional 265,071 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hershey by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after buying an additional 152,588 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hershey by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,831,000 after buying an additional 152,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.33. 49,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $104.36 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

In related news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,967 shares of company stock worth $8,767,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

