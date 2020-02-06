Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 80,501 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 963,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,501 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $96,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,899,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $16,766,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $14,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.63. 87,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,409. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,126.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $196,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,430,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,998 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

