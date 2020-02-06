Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 256,562 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,847 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 256,562 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of HDFC Bank worth $93,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. ValuEngine cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.59. 34,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.58.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

