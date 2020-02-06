Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 71,128 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $90,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,021,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,653,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Corning by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,863,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after buying an additional 352,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after buying an additional 1,039,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,609,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 58,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $70,467.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 247,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,834. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

