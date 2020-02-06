Strs Ohio Takes Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,229,591.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,802. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cross Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

