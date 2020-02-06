Strs Ohio Sells 5,700 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of PDF Solutions worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in PDF Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PDF Solutions by 140.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PDF Solutions by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in PDF Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PDF Solutions by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $532.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

