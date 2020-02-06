Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.02.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.89. 20,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $125.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,040,072.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,037 shares of company stock worth $2,403,287 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

