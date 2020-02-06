Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Verso worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Verso by 241.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Verso by 97.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

VRS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. 201,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,910. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.10. Verso Corp has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.70 million. Verso had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verso Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

