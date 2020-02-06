Strs Ohio Has $686,000 Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 337.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 993.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total value of $173,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,651.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,799 shares of company stock valued at $17,887,918. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $414.28. 13,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $228.23 and a twelve month high of $426.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

