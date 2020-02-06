Strs Ohio Has $681,000 Stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Mercantile Bank worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after buying an additional 51,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 38.7% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.78. 1,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $38.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.