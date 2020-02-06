Strs Ohio Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Digi International were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Digi International by 288.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digi International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGII stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 22,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,116. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.37 million. Digi International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. First Analysis upped their price objective on Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

