Strs Ohio Has $652,000 Position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Foundation Building Materials worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 593,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $6,105,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 308,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of FBM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,003. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $760.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

