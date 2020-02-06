Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

MTRX stock traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,749. Matrix Service Co has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $531.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

