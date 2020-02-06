Strs Ohio Buys 40,000 Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mobileiron were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the second quarter worth $68,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the third quarter worth $129,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 52.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 17.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOBL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $538.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.49. Mobileiron Inc has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $7.79.

MOBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

In other news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 415,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,991 shares of company stock worth $463,759. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

