StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, STEX, Graviex and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $458,822.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 109% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,683,374,020 coins and its circulating supply is 16,270,179,666 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Graviex, BiteBTC, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

