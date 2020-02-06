Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 5,216 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after purchasing an additional 515,462 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,215,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after acquiring an additional 59,642 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 900,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 183,360 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, January 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.

UAA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.67. 430,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

