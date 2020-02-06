Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

GPC stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.15. The company had a trading volume of 44,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,106. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

