Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $471,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,766.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYD traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $39.98.

