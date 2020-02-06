Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 101,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ETO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

