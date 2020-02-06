Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.41. 921,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $123.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.