Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 575 Shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in General American Investors during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 33.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GAM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.55. 574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,472. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. General American Investors Company Inc has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $38.59.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.