Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 275 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $869,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

SOXX stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.39. 19,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,954. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.96. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $173.86 and a 1-year high of $267.93.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

