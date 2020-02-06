Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,420 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 167.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 636,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after buying an additional 398,781 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 627,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 333,942 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,147,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 687,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 87,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. 1,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,061. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.

