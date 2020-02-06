StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,835,000. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.00. 651,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,286. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

