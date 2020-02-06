StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.77. The stock had a trading volume of 430,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,882. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $170.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.89.

