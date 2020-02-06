StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,008 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.34. 241,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,525. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65.

