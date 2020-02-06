StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,252 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.14. The stock had a trading volume of 111,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.53. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.67 and a 1-year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.