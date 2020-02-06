Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Strategic Education has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.50.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

STRA traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.32. The company had a trading volume of 84,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,337. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $109.12 and a 52 week high of $189.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.89.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,327,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 57.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 35.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 428.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 126.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.